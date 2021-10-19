UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TIGR stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 187,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

