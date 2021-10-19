Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

