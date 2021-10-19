Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 644,827 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Select Medical worth $522,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Select Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

