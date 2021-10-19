Vanguard Group Inc. Has $486.19 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Balchem worth $486,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 54.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $154.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

