Vanguard Group Inc. Has $504.77 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $504,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.71, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

