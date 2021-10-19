Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $480,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

