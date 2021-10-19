Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $471,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MicroStrategy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $739.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.96 and its 200 day moving average is $622.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.