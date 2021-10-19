Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VONG opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

