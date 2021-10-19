Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 2,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

