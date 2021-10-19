Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

