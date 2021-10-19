Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

