Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Equities research analysts at Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VAST opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Vast Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.93.

In related news, insider Paul Fletcher acquired 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

