Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $302.57 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001196 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

