Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

