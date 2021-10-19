Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Victoria Gold stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.