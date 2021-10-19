Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($30.55) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($183.28).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($196.29).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Tuesday. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,522 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,494.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.