Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

PNW stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

