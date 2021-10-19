Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

