Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $209,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 74.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 404,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 172,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 37.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 341,956 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.