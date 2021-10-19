ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 49,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,675. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.