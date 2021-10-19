Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE VEI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 166,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
