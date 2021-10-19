Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE VEI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 166,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

