Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,700 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of XPEL worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $1,341,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

