Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

