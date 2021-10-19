Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.34 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.