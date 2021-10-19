Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.58 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.