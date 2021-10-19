Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Merchants by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

