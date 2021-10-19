Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

