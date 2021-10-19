VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VTSI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VirTra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

