Virtu Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 22,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the average daily volume of 2,436 call options.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 670,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,137. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.