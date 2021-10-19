VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in VMware by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

