Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.10.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AMPY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

