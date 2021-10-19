Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 826,255 shares.The stock last traded at $129.82 and had previously closed at $130.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

