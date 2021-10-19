Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

