Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $495.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $465.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,146. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

