WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLYYF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

