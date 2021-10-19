Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

