Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 61,952 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,952 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

APTV opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

