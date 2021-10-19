Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EMD opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.