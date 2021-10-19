Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

