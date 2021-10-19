Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,499. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.12 and a twelve month high of C$27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.75.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.1458136 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

