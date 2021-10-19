Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$109.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.11 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

