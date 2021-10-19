William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.