Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $225.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Winmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

