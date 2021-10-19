Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 5,200 by Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) has been given a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,861.64 ($63.52).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,478.36 ($58.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,970.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,847.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

