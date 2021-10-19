WMS Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

