WMS Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,662,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,608,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

