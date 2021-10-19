WMS Partners LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 111.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

