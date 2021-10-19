WMS Partners LLC Purchases 211 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

