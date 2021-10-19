WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.46.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.