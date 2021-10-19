WMS Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

